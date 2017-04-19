Man charged in killing, abduction back in court; Death penalty s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged in killing, abduction back in court; Death penalty sought

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: Mandi Mangas - Facebook) (Source: Mandi Mangas - Facebook)
Delta, OH (AP) -

The man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his 10-month-old son and abducting her stepmother and the little boy appeared in Fulton County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Police arrested 27-year-old James Ramey, of Toledo, after finding him in northern Indiana, near Rochester last month. The child and stepmother weren't hurt. Officials says the Amber Alert issued for baby Winston helped them catch Ramey.

911 call released from Delta shooting death, kidnapping

Ramey pleaded not guilty to all 22 counts against him, including the two counts of aggravated murder, which carry a death sentence.

Ramey was silent in the courtroom as the charges against him were read aloud.

Prosecutors in Ohio's Fulton County said Wednesday they will seek a death sentence after Ramey was indicted on 22 counts, including aggravated murder.

Two Toledo attorneys who are certified by the state to handle death penalty cases were assigned to Ramey.

Authorities say he broke into the family's house in Delta on March 14 and shot 23-year-old Amanda Mangas in the chest. She later died at a hospital.

Father agonizes over daughter's murder; neighbor's point to signs of domestic violence

Amanda's family also appeared in the courtroom. Some were visibly crying during the hearing.

The judge set a tentative trial date for March 2018 because capitol cases take longer to build and expects the trial to last for three weeks. The judge also kept Ramey's bond at $1 million.

Ramey did sign away his right to a free trial. He will likely remain in CCNO until his case is resolved.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly