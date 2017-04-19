Man charged in killing, abduction back in court; Death penalty sought

The man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his 10-month-old son and abducting her stepmother and the little boy appeared in Fulton County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Police arrested 27-year-old James Ramey, of Toledo, after finding him in northern Indiana, near Rochester last month. The child and stepmother weren't hurt. Officials says the Amber Alert issued for baby Winston helped them catch Ramey.

Ramey pleaded not guilty to all 22 counts against him, including the two counts of aggravated murder, which carry a death sentence.

Ramey was silent in the courtroom as the charges against him were read aloud.

Prosecutors in Ohio's Fulton County said Wednesday they will seek a death sentence after Ramey was indicted on 22 counts, including aggravated murder.

Two Toledo attorneys who are certified by the state to handle death penalty cases were assigned to Ramey.

Authorities say he broke into the family's house in Delta on March 14 and shot 23-year-old Amanda Mangas in the chest. She later died at a hospital.

Amanda's family also appeared in the courtroom. Some were visibly crying during the hearing.

The judge set a tentative trial date for March 2018 because capitol cases take longer to build and expects the trial to last for three weeks. The judge also kept Ramey's bond at $1 million.

Ramey did sign away his right to a free trial. He will likely remain in CCNO until his case is resolved.

