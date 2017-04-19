New candidate for Toledo city council announced - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New candidate for Toledo city council announced

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A new candidate for Toledo City Council has been announced.

Sam Melden will be running for an at-large seat on the council.

Melden said that Toledo is his home and is looking forward to the next few months leading up to the election later this year.

“I’m really excited to share my positions on key issues that are facing our community. I’m really excited to get out on doors and talk to the citizens and neighbors. We all share this together so meeting people and talking about what’s important to them and connecting over what’s important to all of us, I’m really excited for that,” said Melden.

Melden also said that he think the city could be doing better. 

