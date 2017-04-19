Convicted rapist in court

A convicted rapist was in court Wednesday.

Mark Holmes was found guilty of rape, domestic violence and endangering children earlier this month.

A judge sentenced him to seven years and 180 days for each misdemeanor, a sentence which will be served all at once.

Holmes held his girlfriend and one-year-old child captive inside his Toledo home in October.

