Long-time Mercy Health doctor resigns

Long-time Mercy Health doctor resigns

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Mercy Health) (Source: Mercy Health)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Mercy Health announced that president and CEO Dr. Imran Andrabi will leave the hospital in May.

Dr. Andrabi will be heading to Wisconsin where he accepted a president and chief executive officer position at ThedaCare, a seven-hospital health system in the northeast region of the state.

Dr. Andrabi has been at Mercy Health for 25 years and was named president and CEO in 2015.

Mercy Health’s chief operating officer Brian Smith will serve as interim executive leader while the hospital searches for a new president.

