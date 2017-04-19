Police looking for two suspects in Oregon theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for two suspects in Oregon theft

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon police are asking for help in identifying two thieves.

The department is looking for two males who stole Fitbits and I-Robot sweepers from a local retailer in Oregon in February and in March.

The total value of the stolen items is more than $1,700.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Oregon Police Detective Ryan Spangler at 419-698-7069 or RSpangler@oregonohio.org.

Callers can remain anonymous.

