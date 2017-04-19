Man arrested in Toledo bar stabbing

A man has been arrested for stabbing another man in a Toledo bar.

John Ross II stabbed a victim at Longhorn Saloon on Phillips Avenue after an altercation early Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Ross at his home where a sawed off shotgun and marijuana were found.

His charges include felonious assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and drug abuse.

