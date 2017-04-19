Firefighters investigate 'suspicious' vacant house fire

Firefighters were busy battling a house fire in Toledo overnight.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday at a duplex on Elm Street near Dove Lane.

Firefighters say the flames spread to the attic before it was put out.

The home was vacant, but there were signs that someone had been squatting inside. No one was hurt.

Officials are investigating the fire as arson.

