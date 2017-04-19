Man on the run after west Toledo bar stabbing

A man is on the run after an early-morning stabbing at a west Toledo bar.

Police say two men were drinking inside the Longhorn Saloon on Phillips Avenue when they got into a fight.

One of the men pulled out a knife, stabbed the other and took off.

The victim is now recovering from his injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111.

