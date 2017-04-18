Study shows drivers use phones on almost 90 percent of trips

A study on distracted driving shows drivers use their phones on 88 out of every 100 trips they take behind the wheel.

The study published by Zendrive surveyed 3 million drivers nationwide who made more than 570 million trips.

The study found that on trips where drivers were using their smartphone, the user spent about three minutes per hour of driving on their phone.

The study is largest distracted driving study to date.

Zendrive estimated the numbers equate to about 600 million individual trips where the driver was distracted by their phone every day.

The five states with the most distracted drivers are Vermont, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Oklahoma.

The five states with the least distracted drivers are Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Hawaii and Montana.

Ohio ranked 21st in most distracted drivers on the road. Michigan ranked 25th.

