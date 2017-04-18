Longtime Perrysburg coach notches 600th win on the diamond

In sports, every win matters. Then there are wins that matter just a bit more: championships, rivalries and milestones.

Tuesday night, in front of an adoring home crowd, Perrysburg head coach Dave Hall notched his 600th career-win, a milestone he will likely never forget.

"I've just been doing this for so long, this is what I do, this is what I am," Hall said. "I've had great kids, great assistants."

Hall has been with Perryburg since the mid-1980s. The world around him has changed drastically since then, and so have the players he led to victory. But while he has aged with the years, his motivation has not.

"I'm just a baseball coach and if you're around long enough you get some wins," Hall said. "So we've had great kids this year and all the way back to 1986 when this started, so I am coaching kids of kids I coached, so I've been around awhile."

Hall's been at the helm of the Jackets for 32 years. And when this milestone came in sight, Hall began to reflect on the players that helped him grab each win. Many of those boys are now fully grown men. And seeing his players grow into men is what truly motivates Hall to come back each year.

"Last night when they told me it was 599, that's what I was thinking about was my first teams," Hall said. "And those guys are in their 50's now, so they've got kids, they've got families. And that's more important than baseball, so I think a lot about them."

Even with these nostalgic memories fresh in his head, Hall was focused for the task at hand in Tuesday's game against Wauseon.

Wauseon took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Yellow Jackets answered back with two runs of their one in the bottom of the inning.

The Jackets added two more runs in the second inning, and then blew the game open with a five-run fifth. Coach Hall and his beloved Yellow Jackets held on to win for their fifth win of the season.

But more importantly, number 600 for the captain at the helm. Ever the sportsman, Coach Hall humbly gave credit to his team.

"Good people around me, people supporting me and people believing in what I do," Hall said. "And it's the kids buying into our program and work hard."

Hall still has a lot of season left to up his win column. The Jackets have a big league test with Anthony Wayne this week before Hall takes on his son's team in a double-header on Saturday.

For now though, a city and its team can celebrate the achievements of a longtime coach, both on and off the diamond.

