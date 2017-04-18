Walleye drop game 3 against Kalamazoo 6-4

The Toledo Walleye lost a competitive, high-scoring contest Tuesday in game 3 in the first round of the ECHL playoffs.
Toledo struck first in the opening period with a goal by Kyle Bonis.
Late in the period, Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor slapped in a shot to tie the game at one going into the second period.
Bonis helped the Walleye regain the lead only 49 seconds into the period.
However, Kalamazoo struck back on a power play with a goal by Kalamazoo's Peter Schneider.
A goal by Evan Rankin helped Toledo gain the lead a third time mid-way through the period.
Kalamazoo came out firing after the break with two straight goals Schneider and Blake Kessel in barely a minute of play.
Kalamazoo brief took a 4-3 lead before Dane Waters tied the game at 4.
A late goal by Brian Hart gave Kalamazoo a late lead 5-4. Schneider scored his third goal of the evening in an open net situation to seal the 6-4 win.
The Walleye had their first game without defender Simon Denis, who was injured after a violent check by Kalamazoo's Ben Wilson. The ECHL suspended Wilson indefinitely.
Game 4 will be Wednesday in Kalamazoo.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.