Men show off high heels to fight domestic violence

By Sarah Oehler, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Ninety men strapped on high heels Tuesday to participate in the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event at UT.

Some men walked, while others sprinted in their high heels towards the finish line.

Racer and UT Education student Daniel Blanford had to tap on his heels so he could sprint  most of the race.

“I can’t feel my feet, so I feel great actually!”

The goal of the race was to make a statement and raise awareness about the lasting pain of domestic violence against men and women.

“I think it's huge because I don't think a lot of people realize what all domestic assault includes. It can be just as much someone mentally abusing you as much as it can be physical, and you can't see the mental abuse scars,” Blanford said.

Organizers said it's a heavy topic, but this is a fun way to get attention to a global issue that affects every race, gender and financial status.

More than $700 was added up from the sponsors and $5 registrations.  

All proceeds will go the Bethany House Toledo, to support women getting out of domestic violence situations.

