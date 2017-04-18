New bar set to open in downtown Tiffin

Another business is set to open in downtown Tiffin.

The Renaissance will be a new bourbon bar along Washington Street.

The bar will have a Roaring 20s theme with nostalgic decor and period uniforms for the staff.

The bar will serve cocktails, high quality liquors and wines.

The owner says the bar will also have a limited food menu, but patrons are encouraged to bring in food from other establishments. He says staff will even pick up food for patrons.

"Well, in our mind it's being neighborly," said owner Dave Spridgeon. "We're not there to compete with people, we have our own little niche. but we also want to bring some of their flair back in and it helps them out, and it's just a good neighborly thing to do."

The Renaissance is expected to be open sometime in August.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.