Jerusalem Twp. authorities to set up OVI checkpoints

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will set up two OVI checkpoints in Jerusalem Township Friday evening.

The checkpoints comes only weeks after two drunk driving crashes claimed the lives of six people in seven days.

Sheriff's deputies say they are targeting the specific portion of Route 2 in Jerusalem Township where two crashes happened in March.

They said these were both alcohol related crashes. They want the community to know they have a zero tolerance for drunk driving.

"More or less going to be making the public aware,” said Lt. Matt Luettke, Field Operations Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. “Letting them know we're going to be out there visibly. Letting them know it's not okay to drive while intoxicated and that we are watching. There will be extra patrols in the area and these check points."

Deputies say releasing the locations of checkpoints ahead of time doesn't hinder their efforts.

