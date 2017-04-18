Man pleads not guilty in OD death of wife - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man pleads not guilty in OD death of wife

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of giving his wife the drugs that killed in an overdose pleaded not guilty in her death.

Keith Morris, 37, has been raising his six children alone after his wife, Trina, passed away. The coroner's report said Trina's system included a mix of Fentanyl and amphetamine.

Morris, and his friend Brian Poulin, pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

According to court documents, the men are allegedly responsible for giving Trina the drugs.

"We are very aggressive of prosecuting those cases in Wood County. We feel it is important that people be brought to justice, not only for trafficking drugs, but also when that trafficking results in the death of someone," said prosecutor Paul Dobson. "They are responsible for that because of that illegal trafficking activity in the first place."

Dobson says it is not uncommon for couples to use drugs together.

If found guilty, both men could be sentenced to maximum of 14 years in prison.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly