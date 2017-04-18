Man pleads not guilty in OD death of wife

A man accused of giving his wife the drugs that killed in an overdose pleaded not guilty in her death.

Keith Morris, 37, has been raising his six children alone after his wife, Trina, passed away. The coroner's report said Trina's system included a mix of Fentanyl and amphetamine.

Morris, and his friend Brian Poulin, pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

According to court documents, the men are allegedly responsible for giving Trina the drugs.

"We are very aggressive of prosecuting those cases in Wood County. We feel it is important that people be brought to justice, not only for trafficking drugs, but also when that trafficking results in the death of someone," said prosecutor Paul Dobson. "They are responsible for that because of that illegal trafficking activity in the first place."

Dobson says it is not uncommon for couples to use drugs together.

If found guilty, both men could be sentenced to maximum of 14 years in prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.