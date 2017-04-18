Man accused of toe-sucking to receive psychiatric exam - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of toe-sucking to receive psychiatric exam

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man accused of touching and sucking women’s  toes is getting a psychiatric exam this week.

Joseph Jones has an appointment with court diagnostics on Friday.

He has been charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition, which is similar to solicitation.

Jones has also been charged with menacing and aggravated menacing.

The incidents happened during the last Holiday Season at several stores at the Franklin Park Mall.

Jones will be in court May 3 to review the results of the psychiatric exam.

