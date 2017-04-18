Ohio man turns in $14,000 found on side of road - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio man turns in $14,000 found on side of road

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.

WBNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oGSCeU ) Jake Bowers found the money April 8 as he drove his family to a park in Worthington, a Columbus suburb.

Bowers said when he initially saw the bag on the roadside, he thought it might contain someone's laptop. Instead, it was filled with $100 bills.

Bowers took the bag to the Worthington police station, and it was returned to its owner.

A police report says the owner had taken the cash to a car dealer but left without buying a vehicle. He told police he must have left it on top of his car and driven off.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

