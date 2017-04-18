Flint mayor wants to avoid water switch after lead crisis

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Flint's mayor is recommending that the Michigan city continue getting its drinking water from a regional system, following a crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.

Karen Weaver's announcement Tuesday to stay with the Great Lakes Water Authority is a reversal. Last year, she said the city of 100,000 residents would stick with a plan to draw from a new pipeline to Lake Huron that is in the testing phase. But she reevaluated that decision as a condition of Flint receiving $100 million in federal funding to address the man-made disaster.

Weaver says switching water sources again is too risky and more expensive.

Flint returned to the Detroit-area system in 2015 after it was discovered Flint River water was not treated to reduce lead pipe corrosion for 18 months.

