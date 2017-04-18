Grand jury indicts man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend, kidnapping son

A Fulton County grand jury indicted the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping their infant son Tuesday on more than 20 counts.

James Ramey is accused of shooting Mandi Mangas on March 14 before kidnapping their son and Mangas's mother. The kidnapping spawned an Amber Alert.

Infant in Amber Alert safe; Mother killed, father charged with murder

Ramey was later arrested by Indiana authorities and extradited back to Ohio.

According to the indictment, Ramey faces:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of aggravated murder

One count of attempted murder

Six counts of kidnapping

Four counts of abduction

One count of felonious assault

One count of violation of protection order

One count of aggravated robbery

Two counts of aggravated burglary

One count of possessing criminal tools

One count of receiving stolen property

Ramey is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The judge set a $1 million bond at his original arraignment. That number will likely rise or the possibility of bond will be revoked entirely due to the new charges.

