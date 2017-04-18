1 dead, 2 injured in Tiffin crash

One man is dead and two people injured after a crash in Tiffin Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wyatt Schalk, 22, was driving southwest on State Route 101 near milepost six around 4:30 p.m. when he went left of the center line.

Schalk sideswiped an oncoming car, driven by Steven Schoewe, 30, causing it to go off the left side of the road and overturn. Schalk then hit another vehicle, driven by Bernadette Wolfe, 18.

Schalk was flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo. He was pronounced dead several hours later.

Wolfe was taken to the hospital with severe injuries but is expected to be okay.

Schoewe was only has minor injuries from the crash.

Police say Schalk was not wearing his seat belt when the crash happened. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

