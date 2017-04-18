1 dead, 2 injured in Tiffin crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 dead, 2 injured in Tiffin crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

One man is dead and two people injured after a crash in Tiffin Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wyatt Schalk, 22, was driving southwest on State Route 101 near milepost six around 4:30 p.m. when he went left of the center line.

Schalk sideswiped an oncoming car, driven by Steven Schoewe, 30, causing it to go off the left side of the road and overturn. Schalk then hit another vehicle, driven by Bernadette Wolfe, 18.

Schalk was flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo. He was pronounced dead several hours later.

Wolfe was taken to the hospital with severe injuries but is expected to be okay.

Schoewe was only has minor injuries from the crash.

Police say Schalk was not wearing his seat belt when the crash happened. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly