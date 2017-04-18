VIDEO: Driver arrested after overnight crash in Toledo

A two-vehicle crash shut down a north Toledo street overnight.

Police were called to Stickney near Expressway Drive after the driver of a van hit a Jeep, flipping the van on its side.

The van then slide down the road until it stopped in someone’s front yard.

Neither of the drivers were hurt in the crash.

A semi driver caught the cars sliding on his dash cam.

“As I’m approaching the intersection, I just see a bright flash and hear a loud bang and see two cars skating right in front of me,” said Philip Strobel. “Fortunately, I caught it all on my dash cam.”

Witnesses say the driver of the van, Emmanuel Spearman, had been speeding and driving recklessly before the crash. He was arrested at the scene for OVI, failure to stop and failure to control.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.