17-year-old shot in west Toledo

One teenager was shot Monday night in west Toledo.

The shooting happened on Brookpark Apartments in west Toledo around 9:55 p.m.

According to Toledo police, the 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the extremities. He was taken to the hospital, though police did not specify the extent of his injuries.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from argument between the victim and the person who shot him. However, police say the victim is not being cooperative with police.

