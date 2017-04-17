New downtown district could be coming to Oregon

Families may soon be able to walk and shop in a new downtown district coming to Oregon. Among the plans for the district along Navarre are dining, shopping and entertainment options.

For residents in Oregon, they say a downtown area is what the city needs.

"Our communities are important,” said Jeff Zsigrai, a longtime Oregon Resident and a firefighter for Jerusalem Township. “And I think more people will come here and more people will live in Oregon if we have those amenities."

City Administrator Mike Beazley says because Oregon started as a township, a central downtown area was never developed. However, he says now the time is right.

"Right now we have people who are interested in locating in Oregon," Beazley said. "We have developers who want to come here and we have a market we think is ripe for it."

Business owners are also excited for the district, as they believe a downtown-area will bring more customers.

"Some customers they come from out of state, they come from the hotel," said business owner Kenny Chan.

The planning commission will consider zoning options at a hearing Tuesday.

Beazley says if approved, the district will likely take five to ten years to develop.

Plans will be presented to the public at a city council meeting on May 22.

