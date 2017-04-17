Tick season has infection preventionist concerned about Lyme disease

Experts know adult ticks can live in winter as long as it doesn't go too far below freezing. Since NW Ohio had such a mild winter they're saying that this tick season could be one of the worst that they've seen.

The black-legged tick carries the harmful bacteria that causes Lyme disease in humans.

These ticks are known to be in Ohio counties Lucas, Wood and Williams, and Hillsdale county in Michigan.

Infection preventionists at Mercy Health said it could take several days after being bit by an infected blacklegged tick before you start noticing symptoms of Lyme's disease - which can be a bullseye rash and flu like symptoms.

"If you are bitten by a blacklegged tick, you'll want to take a shower if you've been exposed, within two hours so you can wash any ticks off that actually haven't burrowed into your skin and then do a full body assessment of your joints and areas that aren't easily visible," said Tara Barron, Infection Preventionist at Mercy Health.

If you think you've been bitten, get to the doctor. Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics.

It's also important to remember prevention is key and to always check your pets before bringing them inside.

Also check your own clothing for any ticks that you may have brushed up against while out enjoying the outdoors.

