Summer months will see more homes for sale

Springtime means the weather is heating up, and so is the real estate market.

More homes go up for sale during April through the summer months.

Buyers in Wood County are hoping for this trend, as there is an unusually low inventory of homes for sale.

A new report from the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors shows median home sales prices are up 11 percent in Lucas County but slightly down in Wood and Defiance Counties over last year.

There are not enough homes to go around for all the buyers who are looking.

Mark Remeis from AA Green Realty in Bowling Green says that homes are also selling much faster recently than in the past few years.

“We’re finding product that is getting accepted offers within the first week or two, and that’s a big change for our market over what we’ve seen previous years to this,” Remeis said.

Realtors say the best way to find a home is to first find a local realtor who knows the area well.

If you’re on the other end of the deal and looking to list your home, now is the time.

