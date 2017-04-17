Tax Day deals and discounts

Not many people look forward to Tax Day since it means completing the tedious task of filing taxes and sending them off on a deadline.

However, some restaurants and businesses around the country are rewarding Americans for “adulting” on April 18 with a couple sales, deals, and discounts that may change the tune of those who dread Tax Day.

Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.

Bob Evans – Score 30% off dine-in or takeout.

Boston Market – * Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:

Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.

Chuck E Cheese – Purchase any large pizza to get one free large cheese pizza.

Cinnabon – Indulge in two free Classic Bites on April 18.

Hooters – Check out these Offers: 20 boneless wings for $4.18, free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include: Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25, free small French fries, hamburger $0.59

Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.

Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.

Schlotzsky’s – Enjoy a free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips.

Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.

Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.

Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.

Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers: 15% off orders over $10 plus free shipping. 10% off orders over $75 plus free shipping, extra 15% off home items.

Macy’s – Get up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+

National Parks – Get free entrance to any U.S. National Park the weekends of April 15 – April 16 and April 22 – April 23.

Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.

Planet Fitness – Unwind with a free hydromassage.

Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.

