Pastors charged in sex trafficking face strict bond conditions

The two locals pastors facing federal child sex trafficking charges are both expected to be back in federal court this week.

Two Toledo pastors charged with sex crimes against children

Due to the case being tried in federal courts and the nature of the allegations, both men will have strict bond requirements if it is granted.

In federal court, if the judge allows one or both of men to be released from jail while awaiting trial, their bond will not be a typical cash bond.

Jenkins and Haynes would be under house arrest and have a family member put in charged of watching over them. The men would also need to put up personal and other family member's homes and property, to act like a cash bond, to ensure they will return to court.

Anthony Haynes will be in federal court Friday afternoon.

Cordell Jenkin's attorney is expected to file a motion to have her client released on bond,

