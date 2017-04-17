180 Fighter Wing to conduct training flights this week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

180 Fighter Wing to conduct training flights this week

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Swanton residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing this week.

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting training flights beginning today until Thursday, April 20.

Normally training flights take place during the daytime, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel have to do night operations until 10 p.m. for their overall readiness training.

The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the support from Ohio and Michigan residents.

Updated photos and videos of the 180FW can be seen here.

