Man threatens wife with shotgun after choking, cutting her

A man who threatened and assaulted his wife was in court Monday.

Robert Strickland, 31, was charged with felonious assault and having a dangerous weapon.

Police say Strickland hit and choked his wife, cut her with a circular saw blade and pointed a sawed off shotgun at her throat threatening to kill her in their Toledo home.

Two children were also in the home at the time of the assault according to police documents.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.