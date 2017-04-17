Family of murdered limo driver asks killers to step forward

The family of a limo driver killed in Detroit for his alleged killers to come forward.

Toledo-native Devin Lowe was sitting in his limo Saturday when two men walked up to him, robbed him at gunpoint and shot him several times.

Lowe's sister Devin worked for a limo company out of Toledo. He was taking three people to the Fox Theater for a show early Saturday morning.

The family says they want closure and hopes someone will come forward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.