Cocaine found in 4-year-old's system; Mother charged

A woman charged with child endangering was in court Monday.

Michelle Nutter, also going by the alias Michelle Merritt, took her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital after the girl got into Nutter’s supply of Suboxone, which is a drug used to combat opioid addiction.

According to the police report, the 4-year-old also had cocaine in her system.

Nutter faces up to five years in prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.