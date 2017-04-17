68-year-old woman killed in US-23 crash

One person is dead in a crash on US-23 in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Ida center and Summerfield Roads, just south of Dundee, Michigan.

A semi-trailer hauling coils of steel was passing traffic and hit a car from behind. The semi lost control causing a roll of coiled steel to break through the wall of the trailer and land on another vehicle. The semi then overturned.

The semi, car and a pickup truck were all involved in the accident.

Police say Janet Rheinecker, 68, was killed in the crash. Several other people were also injured.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash. Investigators continue to look into what caused it.

