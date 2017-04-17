Tanker truck crash in Michigan spills milk, shuts interstate

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a tanker truck hauling milk rolled on an interstate in Michigan, shutting down the roadway and spilling some of the load.

Monday morning's crash closed a stretch of westbound Interstate 94 in St. Clair County's Port Huron Township, about 55 miles northeast of Detroit. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports a hazardous materials team responded to deal with the cleanup.

The sheriff's department says a vehicle ran out of gas in the right lane and the crash happened after the tanker swerved to avoid the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

