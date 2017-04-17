Steak 'n Shake to open on UT campus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Steak 'n Shake to open on UT campus

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
(Source: University of Toledo) (Source: University of Toledo)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A well-known restaurant is set to open at the University of Toledo.

A ribbon cutting for Steak ‘n Shake will be held at 9 a.m. on April 18.

UT will give away t-shirts to the first 10 customers, and the first 200 customers will receive at 20-percent-off coupon on their next order.

“Our students have asked for national restaurant chains, and we are proud to welcome this one to campus,” said Dr. Kaye Patten, senior vice president for student affairs.

The restaurant will be located in the Thompson Student Union.

"It's about enjoying the learning environment. Coming in for a snack or a shake, and then getting into the book and friends. That's what it's all about," said Mario Toussaint, senior director of operations.

It will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

