Toledo Astronomical Association offering free star gazing sessions

The Toledo Astronomical Association is giving the public a glimpse beyond our world.

The Association is set to kick off a series of public viewings starting April 22 at Beaver Creek Park in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

The public will be able to see space features such as Jupiter, the Beehive Cluster in the Cancer constellation and the numerous galaxies in Virgo from 9 p.m. until midnight.

The viewing is free but is dependent on clear weather.

This viewing is first in a series of viewings that will run until November.

Visit here for a full list.

