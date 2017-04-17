Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Timothy Baker (Source: Lucas County Jail) Timothy Baker (Source: Lucas County Jail)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An Ohio man driving a stolen truck led police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

The chase began in Temperance, Michigan and ended in Toledo on Detroit Avenue and Waggoner Boulevard.

According to police, Timothy Baker plowed through a sign which landed in a tree. His truck came to rest in front of Sofo Foods on Detroit. 

Baker then got out of the truck with his hands up and was arrested by police. He now faces multiple charges including theft, failure to comply, failure to stop and driving under suspension.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly