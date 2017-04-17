Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

An Ohio man driving a stolen truck led police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

The chase began in Temperance, Michigan and ended in Toledo on Detroit Avenue and Waggoner Boulevard.

According to police, Timothy Baker plowed through a sign which landed in a tree. His truck came to rest in front of Sofo Foods on Detroit.

Baker then got out of the truck with his hands up and was arrested by police. He now faces multiple charges including theft, failure to comply, failure to stop and driving under suspension.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.