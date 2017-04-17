Semi driver strikes power pole, stuck due to live wires - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi driver strikes power pole, stuck due to live wires

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

State Route 66 is closed due to a semi accident in Fulton County Monday morning.

A semi hit a power pole and the pole is down on State Route 66 at Country Road A south of Archbold.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi is struck inside the truck because of the live wires.

The driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

