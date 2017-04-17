REWATCH: Cleveland police hold press conference on Facebook shoo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

REWATCH: Cleveland police hold press conference on Facebook shooting

Steve Stephens is accused of shooting and killing a 74-year-old man on Facebook live Sunday afternoon. (Source: Facebook) Steve Stephens is accused of shooting and killing a 74-year-old man on Facebook live Sunday afternoon. (Source: Facebook)
Robert Godwin Sr., 74 (Source: WOIO) Robert Godwin Sr., 74 (Source: WOIO)
(Source: Cleveland Police Department) (Source: Cleveland Police Department)
Cleveland, OH (WOIO) -

Local and federal law enforcement agencies across northeast Ohio and surrounding states remain on the lookout Monday morning.

The Facebook murder suspect, Steve Stephens, was not captured overnight, and police fear he could have escaped the immediate area into a surrounding state. People have been asked to remain vigilant in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan.

Officials held a press conference on Monday morning to provide an update on their investigation. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, along with Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams, and members of the FBI and US Marshal's spoke at the news conference.

During the update, Chief Williams said that detectives were in contact with Stephens via cell phone after the homicide, but they were unsuccessful in convincing him to turn himself into police custody. Despite Stephens' claims, there is still no evidence to prove his claim of killing more than a dozen people.

MOBILE USERS: REWATCH the press conference here

According to CNN, the Cleveland Police Department received more than 300 tips Sunday night on the location of Stephens, but none of the tips led to an arrest. A ping from the suspect's cell phone was even detected in Erie, Pa.

The tips to police on Sunday night and the rumors spread on social media created a broad search radius for the suspect. People speculated on social media that the suspect was anywhere from Chesterland to Solon, to Erie, Pa., but none of them proved accurate enough to lead to a capture.

Cleveland police reiterated late Sunday night that any confirmed updates would be coming from a law enforcement agency. False information could lead to a dangerous situation.

Description of Stephens

  • He is described as a black man
  • 6 foot 1, 244 pounds
  • Bald with a full beard
  • Wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt
  • White or cream-colored Ford Fusion

