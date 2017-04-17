Driver accused of firing gun out window before crashing into tree

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A driver accused of firing a gun while driving crashed into a tree overnight.

Police say it all started in the 3800 block of Leybourne, where neighbors reported gunfire coming from the windows of two cars.

One of the drivers was injured after crashing into a tree and parked car in the 4100 block of North Lockwood in west Toledo. She was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A gun was recovered from the scene, but it remains unclear what exactly happened.

The other driver involved is being questioned by police. No word on what charges the drivers may face.

Police say no cars or homes were hit by gunfire.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.