Police say alcohol contributed to deadly Fulton County crash

A Wauseon woman was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

According to police, Nancy Pennington, 42, was driving south on State Route 108 in Chesterfield Township when she went off the road. After over-correcting, her Jeep rolled, and she was ejected from the vehicle.

Pennington was pronounced dead at the scene.

SR-108 was closed for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.