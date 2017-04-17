Driver runs red light, hits police cruiser

A Toledo police officer was involved in a crash early Monday morning.

According to police, a driver ran a light before 5 a.m. at Upton and Sylvania while the officer was stopped. The officer's cruiser was damaged in the crash, but he is okay.

Two other cars were involved; police say the drivers are expected to be okay.

The intersection was closed for a short time while crews cleared the scene.

Police say the driver who ran the red light was given a ticket.

