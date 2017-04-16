Miracle Kids: Boy with heart defect visits zoo after every hospital stay

Lukas Roberson has faced many obstacles throughout his lifetime, but his mother Lindsey said that doesn’t stop him from cracking jokes and being full of energy.

"He makes everybody laugh all the time, and he's very emotional," said Lindsey. "He loves people."

Lukas was born with a heart murmur, but his parents were told by doctors that it would go away. When he was about two months old, his parents took him to the hospital with what they thought was a minor sickness.

They found out Lukas has a chromosome abnormality, that in 2008, one hundred people in the world had.

“They found out he had a congenital defect in his heart called a Coarctation of the Aortas, so they had to go in and cut the narrowed part out and then sew the two pieces back together. That was his first surgery,” said William Roberson, Lukas’ father.

He went on to have multiple surgeries - five on his heart, four others and now he has a pacemaker.

Despite what this nine-year-old has faced, he continues to be strong, especially when it comes to needles.

“But I can be brave, I just look away,” said Lukas.

He does not like when they take blood, but he has many stuffed animals there to comfort him. He also says his sisters are by his side to help get him what he needs in the hospital bed.

Lukas has spent countless hours at Mercy Children's Hospital, and after each appointment, him and his family visit his favorite place, the Toledo Zoo.

"Lukas' job since he could talk has always been to work at the gift shop at the Toledo Zoo. He says that he likes stuffed animals and likes to make people happy,” said Lindsey.

Lukas' happiness and health is what matters most to his parents. Which is why those frequent Zoo visits, the playroom and staff at Mercy Children's Hospital has helped him on some very tough days.

"It's pivotal in his recovery, it’s so important for him to be able to take his mind off what's really going on you know so he can just get better, he's my little hero. For sure,” said William.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.