Eggs drop from the sky at annual Easter event in Maumee

By Kelsey Cogan, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Hundreds of kids flooded the lawn in front of The Church on Strayer Sunday to collect Easter eggs full of candy, toys and cash prizes.

A chopper flew overhead and left a trail of eggs for children 12 and under to try and collect as many as possible.

This is the eighth year of the egg drop at The Church, and Pastor Tony Scott says they do this year after year to get people to their church in hopes they will join them inside for service following the egg drop.

"The power of Easter is that it does not just happen on a day or an event; It's not just about something that happened 2,000 years ago," said Pastor Scott, "Easter happens every day, because the Bible says the same power that raised Jesus from the dead dwells in us. So we have the power the resurrection in us and that's what Easter is really all about."

One hundred and twenty-five thousand eggs were dropped between all three locations in Maumee, Fremont, and Northwood.
 
