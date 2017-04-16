Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 16, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Tom Waniewski stops by to talk about his Toledo mayoral run. The nine-year Toledo council member announced that he’s running as a republican several days ago.

Next, Ohio State Representative Derek Merrin talks with Jerry about House Bill 169 – requiring state employees to pay 15 percent of the cost of their dental, vision and basic life insurance.

And don’t miss the guests from Toledo Fair House Center, a program that works to expand access to housing opportunities in Toledo.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.