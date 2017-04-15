Man taken to hospital after car goes off road, hits tree

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash east of Arlington on Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff's office 62-year-old John Bond of Forest, OH was driving on State Route 103 around 8:15 p.m. when he traveled off the road, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

There is no word on the extent of Mr. Bond's injuries.

