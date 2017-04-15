VIDEO: Police detective vs. goose

Police officers are amongst the bravest of the brave. But sometimes, even they face a foe they just can't beat.

Just ask Detective Hall.

He's a part of the police department in Clarksville, Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky.

He apparently forgot his keys as he was leaving for the day, so he tried to go back into the building.

That's when he was challenged by a goose that is apparently nesting nearby.

The exchange was posted to YouTube on Friday.

As you can see, the goose gets the best of this exchange.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.