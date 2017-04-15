VIDEO: Police detective vs. goose - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: Police detective vs. goose

By Andrew Asmus, Producer
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)
CLARKSVILLE, IN (WTOL) -

Police officers are amongst the bravest of the brave. But sometimes, even they face a foe they just can't beat.

Just ask Detective Hall.

He's a part of the police department in Clarksville, Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky.

He apparently forgot his keys as he was leaving for the day, so he tried to go back into the building.

That's when he was challenged by a goose that is apparently nesting nearby.

The exchange was posted to YouTube on Friday.

As you can see, the goose gets the best of this exchange.

