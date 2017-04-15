Group calls on community to turn outrage against sex trafficking into action

Cordell Jenkins and Anthony Haynes are accused of sex trafficking (Source: WTOL)

Members of the Community Solidarity Response Network pledge to stand up against sex trafficking (Source: WTOL)

A call Saturday afternoon to save black girls and boys from human sex trafficking.

It’s a movement being led by the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.

Members of the Response Network say it’s time for Toledoans to guarantee the city is a safe and decent place to live.

Turn outrage into action and do what others, such as politicians and churches, refuse to do.

“By volunteering at community centers, helping to volunteer at schools and helping to be involved in Block Watch,” said Washington Muhammad of the Response Network.

The meeting at the Frederick Douglass Community Center comes after news a week ago that two Toledo ministers were arrested on charges of sex trafficking of children.

Cordell Jenkins and Anthony Haynes remain in the Lucas County Jail, held without bond.

“I think what happened last week is a reflection of what is going on as far as young girls being put in a position to be part of sex trafficking and therefore it is being part of our local conversation,” said Ruth Leonard of the Response Network.

CeCe Norwood runs an organization for sexual violence victims called ‘Nirvana Now!’.

She says eradicating human trafficking will be a long, ongoing process.

“Unfortunately human trafficking is a billion dollar business at this point, and when there’s money involved, people lose their values and ethics. End result, you get people hurt in the process," said Norwood.

The Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo hopes it can make a difference in the lives of trafficked children.

