Surveillance video catches serial crooks in south Toledo neighborhood

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Robert Coulter and Jason Cantrill are accused of breaking into at least three homes in the Beverly neighborhood in south Toledo.

Police say the two men were in the Jeep that was seen in the video.

According to police some of the burglaries occurred in broad daylight.

“We’re very happy to get these two behind bars. They were hitting that south Toledo neighborhood pretty hard. We’re just glad that we got them sooner than later,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan, with the Toledo Police.

Toledo Police say an officer working in the neighborhood had seen the surveillance video, and spotted the Jeep.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.