Man standing in traffic hit, killed by car

A man was hit by a car and killed after standing in the middle of Telegraph Road in Monroe County.

Jason Bartel, 37, of Newport was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

Bartel was standing in the right lane of Telegraph road facing traffic when he was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu going northbound driven by April Osterdock, 49, of Flat Rock.

Osterdock was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Neither speed nor alcohol seem to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Monroe County Traffic Services at 734-240-7711.

