Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns

By The Associated Press
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

CHICAGO (AP) - Protesters are taking to the streets across the country to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

The Washington, D.C., march began Saturday with a rally at the U.S. Capitol, where Democratic lawmakers called on Trump to stop the secrecy. Organizers say marches are taking place in about 150 cities.

In Washington, D.C., Sen. Ron Wyden called on Trump to 'knock off the secrecy." The Oregon Democrat and says the people have "a basic right to know whether the president pays his fair share."

Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.

Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:14:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>

  • Abortion dispute leads to budget stalemate in Nebraska

    Abortion dispute leads to budget stalemate in Nebraska

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:01:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:14:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk announces a delay in the budget debate at the Legislature in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska th...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk announces a delay in the budget debate at the Legislature in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska th...
    A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska that could disrupt other state services and force lawmakers into a rare special session later this year.More >>
    A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska that could disrupt other state services and force lawmakers into a rare special session later this year.More >>

  • 3 kids sought after cliff crash kills parents, 3 siblings

    3 kids sought after cliff crash kills parents, 3 siblings

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:10:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:14:26 GMT
    (California Highway Patrol via AP). This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a helicopter hovering over steep coastal cliffs Tuesday, March 27, 2018, near Mendocino, Calif., where a vehicle, visible at lower right, plunged about 100 f...(California Highway Patrol via AP). This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a helicopter hovering over steep coastal cliffs Tuesday, March 27, 2018, near Mendocino, Calif., where a vehicle, visible at lower right, plunged about 100 f...
    Authorities say child welfare officials in Washington state had recently visited the home of two women who died along with three children when their vehicle plunged off a cliff in Northern California.More >>
    Authorities say child welfare officials in Washington state had recently visited the home of two women who died along with three children when their vehicle plunged off a cliff in Northern California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly